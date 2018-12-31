SOCIETY

Key West rings in New Year with Dachshund Walk

Hundreds of dogs dressed up for the annual Key West Dachshund Walk.

KEY WEST, Fla. --
Hundreds of canines took a walk on the tame side Monday in Florida, the Florida Keys News Bureau reported.

The dogs were the highlight of the Annual Key West Dachshund Walk.

Organizers estimated that more than 300 dachshunds participated. Many of the dogs wore costumes and accessories.

Characters portrayed included Santa and Mrs. Claus, a cheerleader, wieners in buns and superheroes.

The parade was a peaceful prelude to the nighttime festivities planned for the city later on. Thousands are expected to ring in the New Year on the island.
