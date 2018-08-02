Kohler Waters Spa coming to Lincoln Park

Kohler says it will open its first spa in Chicago next year.The Chicago Kohler Waters Spa location will be in the Lincoln Park neighborhood at the new Lincoln Common development in the 2300 block of North Lincoln Avenue.The famous, high end spa currently has locations in Burr Ridge, Kohler and Green Bay, Wisconsin and in Scotland.The new spa will feature 21 treatment rooms on two floors, and luxury water-based amenities including a sauna, cool plunge pool, steam room and a Hydromassage Experience Pool.It is scheduled to open in June of 2019.