walmart

Kroger asks shoppers to not openly carry firearms in stores

Kroger is now taking after Walmart and asking its shoppers not to openly carry firearms in stores anymore.

The grocery store chain is also urging elected leaders to pass laws to strengthen background checks and remove weapons from people found to pose a risk for violence.

Kroger stopped selling guns last year. The announcement comes just hours after Walmart asked customers to leave their guns at home.

Walmart will also stop selling ammunition that can be used in assault rifles.

READ MORE: Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition

EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter reports on Walmart discontinuing its sale of handgun ammunition.



RELATED LINKS:

New gun laws go into effect in Texas
New Texas gun laws expand rights to teachers, foster parents, and natural disaster survivors
More than 100 people rally for more gun control at Houston City Hall
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygun safetysocietygun controlel paso shootingshootinggun lawslawswalmartgrocery storeguns
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WALMART
News Flash: Wednesday Top Stories
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
Off-duty officer credited for stopping Walmart shooter
Man shot at Walmart in Hobart, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Probable tornado' touches down near Waukegan, storm damage reported in Lake Co.
R. Kelly moved to general inmate population
Gurnee teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, effects reach into NC
Body of missing Ind. girl, 10, found in shed behind home; Stepmother charged
YouTube to pay $170M fine after violating kids' privacy law
Show More
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
Mayor Lightfoot, NFL legends, volunteers to clean up Douglas Park
Chicago police escort daughter of fallen officer to 1st day of school
More than 200 recruits graduating as CPD officers
Woman stole ring, swapped for one worth $28K at Costco: Police
More TOP STORIES News