SOCIETY

Kutztown police seek volunteers to get drunk for them; many respond

EMBED </>More Videos

Kutztown police request volunteers to get drunk. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 18, 2019.

KUTZTOWN, Pa. --
A Berks County police department's request for volunteers to get drunk for law and order purposes generated a predictably enthusiastic response.

The Kutztown Police Department sought three volunteers to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation so officers could be trained how to administer field sobriety tests during traffic stops. A call for volunteers on Facebook accumulated hundreds of responses and over 1,000 shares in less than a day.

"Alcohol will be provided however you will not receive any compensation for your time," the Kutztown Police Department said.

The post was soon updated with the news that the department had its volunteers for the April 4 training session.

Volunteers were required to have a clean criminal history and have a responsible party to take care of them after the training.

Participants are also required to be willing to drink hard liquor until inebriated.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsdrinkingpoliceu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Barber prodigy, 7, turning heads...and cleaning them up, too
Quick-thinking 9-year-old girl saves grandma's life
Woman's obituary censored for criticizing President Trump
Celebrity chef opens emergency kitchen to feed furloughed gov. employees
More Society
Top Stories
LATEST LIVE TRACK: Snowstorm could dump 3-8 inches; Winter Storm Warning to go in effect
Jason Van Dyke to be sentenced for Laquan McDonald murder
State trooper fatally struck in Northbrook to be laid to rest Friday
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect for Friday afternoon
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
3 CPD officers acquitted in Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up case
Winnie the Pooh Day: Things you may not know
'Mama will fight for you': Mother of security guard killed by Midlothian cop speaks out
Show More
Barber prodigy, 7, turning heads...and cleaning them up, too
Woman charged in Aurora hair-dragging incident caught on video
Police looking for Roomba thieves targeting South Side Walmarts
2 charged in fatal shooting of HS student in Griffith, Ind.
More News