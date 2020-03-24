Lake Forest healthcare workers find 'thank you' notes on cars for caring for those with COVID-19

Doctors and nurses at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital found about 40 notes on their vehicles in the medical center's parking lot Monday night, a hospital spokeswoman said.
What to know about coronavirus cases in Illinois
The messages were heartfelt, thanking medical professionals for risking their own health to fight COVID-19.
The hospital is in Lake County, which has at least 80 positive cases of the new virus. The number of confirmed Illinois cases reached 1,285 Monday, with a total of 12 deaths.
