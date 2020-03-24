coronavirus illinois

Lake Forest healthcare workers find 'thank you' notes on cars for caring for those with COVID-19

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Healthcare workers at a north suburban hospital are feeling extra valued after finding "thank you" notes on their parked cars.

Doctors and nurses at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital found about 40 notes on their vehicles in the medical center's parking lot Monday night, a hospital spokeswoman said.

What to know about coronavirus cases in Illinois

The messages were heartfelt, thanking medical professionals for risking their own health to fight COVID-19.

The hospital is in Lake County, which has at least 80 positive cases of the new virus. The number of confirmed Illinois cases reached 1,285 Monday, with a total of 12 deaths.

