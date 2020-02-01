kobe bryant

Lakers adorn Staples Center seats with Kobe Bryant jerseys in tribute ahead of emotional game

By
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers will honor the late Kobe Bryant at Staples Center Friday night in their first game since the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday.

Throughout the arena, Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys will blanket several rows of courtside seats.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

MORE: Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka mourn loss of Kobe Bryant as Lakers prepare for game
EMBED More News Videos

Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka issued touching tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Thursday, mourning their deaths but also remembering them both as inspirational figures.


The Lakers were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, but the game was postponed after the crash involving Bryant.

According to ESPN, the Lakers will hold a pregame ceremony Friday night for Bryant before tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers and continue to honor him throughout the game.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles lakersstaples centerkobe bryantbasketball
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter owner suspending other flights
Clippers honor Kobe at Staples Center
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
Lakers-Blazers live updates: How NBA stars and teams are honoring Kobe Bryant
KOBE BRYANT
Vigil honors Alyssa Altobelli, 14-year-old killed in crash with Kobe
NBA to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Gianna at All-Star Game
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter company suspending operations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long stretch of days without sun has consequences for health, mood
Scalper 'Tommy Tickets' charged with selling fake Super Bowl tickets
Trump acquittal likely Wednesday as impeachment trial nears end
The execution of Ted Bundy
Take a bite of the Midwest at this unique sandwich shop
NW Indiana patient tests negative for coronavirus, 7th case confirmed in Calif.
1st peanut allergies treatment for kids approved by FDA
Show More
Curie HS employee removed for alleged misconduct with student: CPS
Illinois still on sidelines during biggest sports betting weekend
Aurora police chief heads to State of the Union in honor of Henry Pratt shooting victims
Illinois gets $115M in federal funding to combat homelessness
Bull riding championship in north suburbs will showcase South Side cowboy
More TOP STORIES News