Society

Inflatable display creates 'Land of Make Believe' in Uptown

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- We all need a little escape from the struggles of the pandemic, and one Chicago neighborhood has created a "Land of Make Believe" to help residents do just that.

Some neighbors in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood put together a big display of balloons to bring a smile to people's faces.

Neighbors have donated more than 40 colorful inflatables, including dinosaurs, unicorns, rainbows and flamingoes.

The display can be found in the 900 block of W. Agatite Avenue on the North Side.

The creator says they hope to add more inflatables closer to Halloween.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagouptownfun stufffeel goodballoon
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker set to announce new COVID-19 restrictions
Body found near Belmont Harbor: police
Old-school surveillance key to tracking alleged Chicago Black Disciples
Chicago alderman tests positive for COVID-19
Glenview fatal stabbing investigation underway after teen found hurt
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
Field Museum helps solve prehistoric fossil mystery
Show More
GA student suspended for sharing photos showing crowded halls
Lakeview YMCA staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Man shot, killed behind West Rogers Park bar and grill
Man arrested in connection with Fort Hood soldier's death
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Friday
More TOP STORIES News