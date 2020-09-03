Latino communities in Berwyn, Cicero urged to fill out census as deadline approaches

"You will have more representation, and more dollars will come to the state of Illinois and to this area as a result of your doing this one thing," Governor JB Pritzker said Thursday.
The diverse suburb of Berwyn is in jeopardy of losing millions of dollars. Local officials stood in Hett Park Thursday to push people to fill out the form. If they don't, their community could miss out on much-needed resources, especially in Latino communities.
"For far too long, some members of our Latino community have been told to keep their doors closed and not be seen, but no more. You have the power, and you deserve to be seen and counted," said Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton.
"Your information is confidential, I guarantee it. Boy Scouts honor. I swear on the constitution," Congressman Chuy Garcia promised. "The constitution says everyone shall be counted."
Some undocumented residents may be scared to share personal information but in this case, the alternative hurts their children, said Elva Serna, the program manager at Erie House.
"If we don't count them now, we will be losing a lot of funding for our kids for ten years," Serna said.
Over the next 27 days, Erie House will host several events in Berwyn, Cicero and parts of Chicago to encourage Latino residents to be counted.