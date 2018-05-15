SOCIETY

Lawsuit filed to block Obama Center in Chicago park

EMBED </>More Videos

Public park advocates have filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago seeking to stop construction of the Obama Presidential Center. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Public park advocates have filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago seeking to stop construction of the Obama Presidential Center.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the federal lawsuit by Protect Our Parks Inc. seeks a court order barring the Chicago Park District and other city agencies from approving the building of former President Barack Obama's center in Jackson Park. The group also wants to bar the city from giving control of the center's site to the Obama Foundation.

The lawsuit says the original plan was to transfer public park land to the foundation for the purpose of housing an official federal Obama library, but that now the center will not include Obama's official presidential library.

A spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the center is an opportunity to invest millions of dollars on Chicago's South Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyobama foundationbarack obamamichelle obamaobama librarylawsuitparkchicago park districtChicagoSouth ShoreHyde Park
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Obama Center to house Chicago Public Library branch
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News