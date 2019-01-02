David Lakoskey, 54, and Kristina Scare, 42, of Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, ushered in the New Year as a married couple - the first in Cook County.They arrived at the Cook County Clerk's Office in the Loop bright and early Wednesday morning, just after 5 a.m."I just wanted to be the first one. I saw it on TV last year. I said, 'That's a good idea. We should be the first ones of the year.' So I scoped it all out a week ago and told her about it," Lakoskey said.Lakoskey and Scare fell in love nine-and-a-half years ago, after meeting outside a Chicago Cubs game. Their love grew, despite her loyalty to the St. Louis Cardinals."He has actually taught me to be super patient, because I am not," Scare said. "He loves his family and he's super good to my family. He's always looking out for people.""She's the nicest person you ever want to meet. Just happy, positive. I can go on and on," Lakoskey said.The Cook County clerk has married the first couple of the New Year since 1991.After taking office in early December, Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough now takes over the tradition."This is a life event. To be a part of somebody's life event is really important. It feels great," Yarbrough said. "I am really hopeful for them. My prayer is that they will be together forever."Some of Chicago's signature establishments gave gifts to the newlyweds to mark the celebration, including a few tickets to the Riot Fest music festival.Lakoskey, who works as a federal auditor, and Scare, who is in hospital management, said they plan to rock on casually into their happily ever after and head straight to work."I think because we've been together for so long," Scare said, "It just feels matter of fact. I think we both agreed, nothing changes, and so it just feels like something we're doing."The newlyweds said their plan for the future, as a couple, is to keep traveling. They have been all around the world together, including Antarctica. Now their journey continues.