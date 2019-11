Holiday shipping deadlines 2019: Last day to mail packages for Christmas delivery

First Class Mail (including greeting cards) & First Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces): Dec. 20

Priority Mail: Dec. 21

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 14

UPS Ground: Dec. 13

UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 20

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23

FedEx SameDay City Direct: Wednesday, Dec. 25

FedEx SameDay City Priority: Wednesday, Dec. 25

FedEx SameDay: Wednesday, Dec. 25

FedEx First Overnight: Monday, Dec. 23

FedEx Priority Overnight: Monday, Dec. 23

FedEx Standard Overnight: Monday, Dec. 23

FedEx 2Day: Friday, Dec. 20

FedEx Express Saver: Thursday, Dec. 19

FedEx Ground: Monday, Dec. 16

FedEx Home Delivery: Monday, Dec. 16

FedEx SmartPost (certain exceptions apply): Monday, Dec. 9

The end of the year can be stressful, and nothing puts a damper on holiday celebrations like gifts that don't arrive on time. Here are recommended holiday 2019 shipping deadlines for major shipping companies to help you get your packages in the mail on time.These recommendations were provided by each company and are subject to change. Please contact shipping companies directly with any questions.