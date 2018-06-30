EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3648632" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman went viral after calling police on an 8-year-old girl who was selling water bottles to Giants fans outside AT&T Park.

Audio of a 911 call was released from the woman known on social media as "Permit Patty" when she called to complain about an 8-year-old girl who was selling water in San Francisco."I have someone who does not have a vendor permit who is selling water across from the ballpark. Can I get someone to talk about that," a voice can be heard saying in the call.The call never made it to police.The woman, Alison Ettel, is white. She originally said she was only pretending to call 911.The 8-year-old girl is black. Her family says she was raising money to visit Disneyland.