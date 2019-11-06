Little Village paleta vendor who received $380K from GoFundMe campaign in 2016 dies

Fidencio Sanchez died Wednesday morning, according to a friend Joel Cervantes Macias' Facebook post.
"The family wants to give thanks to everybody from around the world that made his last three years of life happy and comfortable," Macias wrote. "He was amongst family and loved ones by his bedside when he passed."
Sanchez earned recognition in 2016 when the then 89-year-old was seen pushing his paleta cart, earning money to help his family after his wife got sick and his daughter died.
He received more than $380,000 to help him pay healthcare bills and finally retire after pushing his ice cream cart for 23 years. More than 15,000 people in 60 countries donated to help Sanchez and his wife.