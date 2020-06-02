Chicago reopening Live: Phase 3 to begin despite days of looting, protests, Mayor Lightfoot says

Mayor Lightfoot plans to address the city Tuesday evening. You can watch live here at 6:30 pm.
The announcement comes as many businesses sustained heavy damage from looters and vandals. Mayor Lightfoot said she spoke with business owners in some of the hardest hit areas and they said the want to be able to move forward.
"We want economic activity to resume peacefully and safely in every single neighborhood, especially those hurting the most," Lightfoot said. "I heard that over and over again in neighborhoods that have been hard hit for years that they need a lifeline and they need it now."
Effective June 3, she is lifting the stay-at-home order that has crippled the economy during the past 10 weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.
"I want every business in Chicago to hear me," Lightfoot said. "And when I say that, we are 110% dedicated to us successfully reopening safely and securely and getting back up on your feet."
The mayor promised high visibility police patrols downtown and in other restaurant corridors so people who want do dine out can feel safe sitting outside, which will be allowed in Phase 3.
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said that Chicago does not need more National Guard members to patrol neighborhoods because they are not trained like police on things such as deescalation.
"To ask them to come into our neighborhoods and be faced with those critical split-second decisions without the training is obviously asking for more of the same," Supt. Brown said. "It's how we got here."
The mayor dismissed President Trump's talk of sending the Army to help restore order.
"That's not going to happen, I will see him in court," Lightfoot said. "It's not going to happen, not in my city."
The mayor is calling Phase 3 "cautiously reopening" and she is encouraging people to shop local and support those businesses trying to get back on their feet in the midst of the unrest.
Mayor Lightfoot said the city would also be continuing with the shared streets program.
Dr. Allison Arwady reiterated that people who have been in large crowds to self-quarantine for 14 days.
On Sunday, Chicago police said nearly 700 people were arrested, mainly for looting. The city's 911 center received more than 65,000 calls over a 24 hour period, about 50,000 more than a typical day.
Superintendent David Brown said those committing acts of destruction strategically tried to bait officers to respond to looting in one area, leaving their true target unprotected - one of which was Chicago police headquarters.
David Brown praised those peacefully protesting what happened to George Floyd, but had strong words for those who used Floyd's death as an excuse to commit criminal acts.
"To the rioters and looters: you disgraced the name of Mr. Floyd by your actions," Supt. Brown said. "Hate can never drive out hate."