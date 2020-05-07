Coronavirus Illinois Live: COVID-19 cases reach 68K, nearly 3K deaths; Pritzker defends reopening plan to GOP lawmakers, business groups

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6157568" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike's opening remarks from the Illinois COVID-19 update on May 6, 2020.

READ: GOVERNOR JB PRITZKER'S FULL 'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLAN:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker's plan to reopen Illinois came under fire Wednesday as health officials announced 2,270 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday, including 136 additional deaths.That brings the state's total COVID-19 cases to 68,232, including 2,974 deaths.Gov. Pritzker defended his "Restore Illinois" plan to lawmakers and business groups who say it does not move quickly enough.Republicans from across the state said the governor's approach is too broad and the regional plan lumps together communities that may be experiencing very different impacts from COVID-19."My view is no matter how we drew these lines, there were going to be people who might complain," Pritzker said."I have already heard from countless business owners in my district, that if the governor's plan continues, they won't be able to reopen whenever the time comes for the governor to allow it," said State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington.The governor said he wants to get businesses reopened as much as anyone, but only when it's safe."I also think that the public understands this and even if we flung the doors open on bars and restaurants today, I think many people would say, 'I don't want to be in a public location like that,'" Pritzker said.Under the plan, restaurants and bars would not be able to do seated business until June 26th at the very earliest. Some estimate that it could force 25% of those owners out of business, but the governor is not backing down."I'm not the one writing those rules for restaurants and bars. It is doctors and epidemiologists that I'm listening to," Gov. Pritzker said.The governor defended his phased reopening plan, which many business leaders say is too restrictive and moves too slowly."We give the governor credit for putting a plan out there, but we just wish it wasn't this plan," said Tom Maisch, of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.Under the plan's benchmarks and time tables, which seek to prevent a resurgence of the virus, the earliest many businesses could fully operate is May 29. Additionally, restaurants and bars could not have even limited in-person dining until the end of June at the earliest."We want to hear what the doctors and scientists have to say, but we think June 26th is a long time to not be able to open," said Sam Toia, of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "Again, sales are down 80 percent here.""I'm a business person. At least before I became governor, I was a business person," Pritzker said. "And I'm the one who's debating these things with the scientists and epidemiologists, and they're making cogent, well-founded arguments, and I'm listening to the science."Under Pritzker's plan, summer festivals would likely be canceled because gatherings would be limited to 50 or even less until there's widespread immunity, likely from a vaccine or treatment."If we had something that would decrease the rate of fatalities, if we could decrease the rate of people ending up in the hospital," said Illinois Director of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Anything like that would be a complete game changer."State GOP lawmakers are now demanding that Democratic leaders convene a session of the General Assembly. They say it's well past the time the legislature took a greater role in moving the state forward. The Illinois Department of Public Health has now provided guidance for how lawmakers could safely do that."When we begin to talk about plans that have an impact for months or even years, that's when we must restore the functioning of our democratically elected government," said State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon.Republicans are anxious to have more say in how the "Restore Illinois" plan is crafted or modified going forward."I'll work with the legislature in any way they want, but my job is to keep people healthy," Pritzker said."Speaker Madigan, you set the calendar," Illinois House GOP Leader Jim Durkin said. "Mr. Speaker, and the House Democrats, get back into the game. Get your head out of the sand, and let's go back to work."A spokesman for Speaker Madigan said Republicans can continue to meet with the bipartisan working groups that are currently meeting every day. The governor said he has taken into consideration a number of Republican recommendations.Hispanics make up less than a fifth of Illinois' population, but in recent days they've comprised a little less than half of new COVID cases.Though the virus does not discriminate, it is tightening its grip on Illinois' Latinx community, which is now testing positive at a higher rate than any other ethnic group."Latinos represent more than 40% of new cases in the state of Illinois over the last week, and our numbers are continuing to grow," said Dr. Marina Del Rios, UIC College of Medicine.Officials say many Hispanics work in essential industries, including in factories, healthcare, and food service. And many live in multi-generational households, where it's hard to self-isolate.The state said it is making a push to increase Latinx testing."I urge trusted community leaders to help get the word out about the availability of COVID-19 testing," Dr. Ezike said.In Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot also announced targeted efforts, including a multi-lingual messaging campaign."Not everybody gets and receives their information in the same way," Lightfoot said. "We know that, and we need to make sure that we tailor our outreach and communications efforts to address that reality."Also, with many people looking ahead towards Mother's Day, Dr. Ezike said it is still not safe for families to go and gather together. Virtual hugs would still be best, she said, so that the virus does not possibly spread.Illinois health officials also revealed Wednesday there are nearly 5,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with more than 1,200 in the ICU. There are 780 patients on ventilators.