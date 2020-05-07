Coronavirus Illinois Live: COVID-19 cases reach 68K, nearly 3K deaths; Pritzker defends reopening plan to GOP lawmakers, business groups

That brings the state's total COVID-19 cases to 68,232, including 2,974 deaths.
Gov. Pritzker defended his "Restore Illinois" plan to lawmakers and business groups who say it does not move quickly enough.
Republicans from across the state said the governor's approach is too broad and the regional plan lumps together communities that may be experiencing very different impacts from COVID-19.
"My view is no matter how we drew these lines, there were going to be people who might complain," Pritzker said.
"I have already heard from countless business owners in my district, that if the governor's plan continues, they won't be able to reopen whenever the time comes for the governor to allow it," said State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington.
The governor said he wants to get businesses reopened as much as anyone, but only when it's safe.
"I also think that the public understands this and even if we flung the doors open on bars and restaurants today, I think many people would say, 'I don't want to be in a public location like that,'" Pritzker said.
Under the plan, restaurants and bars would not be able to do seated business until June 26th at the very earliest. Some estimate that it could force 25% of those owners out of business, but the governor is not backing down.
"I'm not the one writing those rules for restaurants and bars. It is doctors and epidemiologists that I'm listening to," Gov. Pritzker said.
The governor defended his phased reopening plan, which many business leaders say is too restrictive and moves too slowly.
"We give the governor credit for putting a plan out there, but we just wish it wasn't this plan," said Tom Maisch, of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.
Under the plan's benchmarks and time tables, which seek to prevent a resurgence of the virus, the earliest many businesses could fully operate is May 29. Additionally, restaurants and bars could not have even limited in-person dining until the end of June at the earliest.
"We want to hear what the doctors and scientists have to say, but we think June 26th is a long time to not be able to open," said Sam Toia, of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "Again, sales are down 80 percent here."
"I'm a business person. At least before I became governor, I was a business person," Pritzker said. "And I'm the one who's debating these things with the scientists and epidemiologists, and they're making cogent, well-founded arguments, and I'm listening to the science."
Under Pritzker's plan, summer festivals would likely be canceled because gatherings would be limited to 50 or even less until there's widespread immunity, likely from a vaccine or treatment.
"If we had something that would decrease the rate of fatalities, if we could decrease the rate of people ending up in the hospital," said Illinois Director of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Anything like that would be a complete game changer."
State GOP lawmakers are now demanding that Democratic leaders convene a session of the General Assembly. They say it's well past the time the legislature took a greater role in moving the state forward. The Illinois Department of Public Health has now provided guidance for how lawmakers could safely do that.
"When we begin to talk about plans that have an impact for months or even years, that's when we must restore the functioning of our democratically elected government," said State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon.
Republicans are anxious to have more say in how the "Restore Illinois" plan is crafted or modified going forward.
"I'll work with the legislature in any way they want, but my job is to keep people healthy," Pritzker said.
"Speaker Madigan, you set the calendar," Illinois House GOP Leader Jim Durkin said. "Mr. Speaker, and the House Democrats, get back into the game. Get your head out of the sand, and let's go back to work."
A spokesman for Speaker Madigan said Republicans can continue to meet with the bipartisan working groups that are currently meeting every day. The governor said he has taken into consideration a number of Republican recommendations.
Hispanics make up less than a fifth of Illinois' population, but in recent days they've comprised a little less than half of new COVID cases.
Though the virus does not discriminate, it is tightening its grip on Illinois' Latinx community, which is now testing positive at a higher rate than any other ethnic group.
"Latinos represent more than 40% of new cases in the state of Illinois over the last week, and our numbers are continuing to grow," said Dr. Marina Del Rios, UIC College of Medicine.
Officials say many Hispanics work in essential industries, including in factories, healthcare, and food service. And many live in multi-generational households, where it's hard to self-isolate.
The state said it is making a push to increase Latinx testing.
"I urge trusted community leaders to help get the word out about the availability of COVID-19 testing," Dr. Ezike said.
In Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot also announced targeted efforts, including a multi-lingual messaging campaign.
"Not everybody gets and receives their information in the same way," Lightfoot said. "We know that, and we need to make sure that we tailor our outreach and communications efforts to address that reality."
Also, with many people looking ahead towards Mother's Day, Dr. Ezike said it is still not safe for families to go and gather together. Virtual hugs would still be best, she said, so that the virus does not possibly spread.
Illinois health officials also revealed Wednesday there are nearly 5,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with more than 1,200 in the ICU. There are 780 patients on ventilators.
READ: GOVERNOR JB PRITZKER'S FULL 'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLAN:
Governor Pritzker Announces Restore Illinois: A Public Health Approach To Safely Reopen Our State
Restore Illinois is a Five-Phase, Regional Plan for Saving Lives, Livelihoods, and Safely Reopening Illinois
Building on data, science, and guidance from public health experts and after consulting with stakeholders across the state, Governor JB Pritzker announced Restore Illinois, a five-phase plan focused on saving lives, livelihood, and safely reopening Illinois.
""We have to figure out how to live with COVID-19 until it can be vanquished - and to do so in a way that best supports our residents' health and our healthcare systems, and saves the most lives," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Restore Illinois is a public health plan to safely reintroduce the parts of our lives that have been put on hold in our fight against COVID-19. This is also a data-driven plan that operates on a region-by-region basis, a recognition that reality on the ground looks different in different areas of our state."
The five-phase plan is guided by public health metrics designed to provide a framework for reopening businesses, education, and recreational activities in each phase. This initial plan can and will be updated as research and science develop and as the potential for effective treatments or vaccines is realized.
The five-phase plan is based on regional healthcare availability and recognizes the distinct impact COVID-19 has had on different regions of our state as well as regional variations in hospital capacity. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has 11 Emergency Medical Services Regions that have traditionally guided its statewide public health work. For the purposes of Restore Illinois, from those 11, four health regions are established, each with the ability to independently move through a phased approach: Northeast Illinois; North-Central Illinois; Central Illinois; and Southern Illinois.
The five phases of reopening for each health region are as follows:
Phase 1 - Rapid Spread: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital is high or rapidly increasing. Strict stay at home and social distancing guidelines are put in place and only essential businesses remain open. Every region has experienced this phase once already and could return to it if mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.
Phase 2 - Flattening: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital beds and ICU beds increases at an ever slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory. Non-essential retail stores reopen for curb-side pickup and delivery. Illinoisans are directed to wear a face covering when outside the home, and can begin enjoying additional outdoor activities like golf, boating and fishing while practicing social distancing. To varying degrees, every region is experiencing flattening as of early May.
Phase 3 - Recovery: The rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining. Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.
Phase 4 - Revitalization: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to decline. All gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.
Phase 5 - Illinois Restored: With a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing. Conventions, festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation can open with new safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until COVID-19 is defeated, Restore Illinois recognizes that as health metrics tell us it is safe to move forward, health metrics may also tell us to return to a prior phase. With a vaccine or treatment not yet available, IDPH will be closely monitoring key metrics to immediately identify new growth in cases and hospitalizations to determine whether a return to a prior phase is needed.
As millions of Illinoisans continue working together by staying at home and following experts' recommendations, the result has been a lower infection rate, lower hospitalizations, and lower number of fatalities than without these measures. As the state's curve begins to flatten, the risk of spread remains, and modeling and data point to a rapid surge in new cases if all mitigation measures are immediately lifted. The governor and his administration continue to urge all Illinois residents to follow the state's stay at home order and to follow the guidance issued by the state and public health experts.