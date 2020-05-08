Coronavirus Illinois Live: COVID-19 cases reach 70K, over 3K deaths; IL unemployment system upgraded as 1M claims filed since March

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6161052" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike's opening remarks from the Illinois COVID-19 update on May 7, 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker said more help is on the way for people who are trying to file for unemployment as public health officials announced 2,641 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Thursday, including 138 additional deaths. That brings the state's total COVID-19 cases to 70,873, including 3,111 deaths.With so many people still unable to get through on the phone, Governor Pritzker said a new unemployment call center is now up and running, with 100 new agents expected to be working there by Monday.Nearly 75,000 unemployment claims were made last week, bringing the total since March 1 to more than a million."The pain and devastation for people who lost their jobs is heartbreaking," Pritzker said.The governor says the state's unemployment agency continues to increase staffing but many still cannot get through to file."You've got to get these unemployment offices open," said unemployed electrician Noal Arce. "I tried online, but it will not accept the social security number unless it's been verified through the unemployment office. And you can't get into the unemployment office."Despite the skyrocketing unemployment numbers, the governor said the state has made significant payouts."In the first four months of 2020, Illinois has paid out over $2 billion in claims," Pritzker said. "That's $500 million more than what was paid out in all 12 months of 2019."With many still reporting problems filing claims online and over the phone, the governor said the state's unemployment agency continues to increase staffing and update systems. Starting Monday, independent contractors and gig workers will be eligible for benefits. The state's computer system has been updated and can now process 140,000 claims an hour, Pritzker said."Under the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, program, claimants can receive up to 39 weeks of benefits backdated to the first week of unemployment," Pritzker said.With so many hurting, the Illinois Chamber of Commerce is demanding the state reopen faster."Government really needs to be able to do both things: listen to scientists plus also listen to the economy, people who provide jobs," said Todd Maisch, Illinois Chamber of Commerce.Thursday marked the third consecutive day with more than 100 deaths reported from COVID-19 statewide. And with more people venturing out, there's concern about a rise in cases."We now need to see what will happen with the new attitudes that are prevailing and the new behaviors that are prevailing," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Dept. of Public Health. "The more people are out, the more infections there will be."The governor said he is concerned about the possibility of a long plateau, but he said if trends remain stable, we should be able to still move to the next phase of reopening.A suburban church is the latest to announce it will defy the governor's order. Starting May 17, Northwest Bible Baptist Church in Elgin will begin holding services above the 10-person limit with masks and social distancing."I have discouraged local law enforcement from arresting people," Pritzker said. "I have not discouraged them from reminding them what their obligations are to each other, and I would think that a house of worship and a pastor would know better.""If it's expected that people are able to comply at work or at a business like a big box retailer with social distancing requirements, certainly churches are capable of doing that very same thing," said Jeremy Dys, special counsel at the First Liberty Institute.