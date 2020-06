Illinois Coronavirus Live: Governor JB Pritzker gives update as COVID-19 cases reach 137K, over 6,700 deaths

EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you can expect in Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will provide a COVID-19 update for Illinois Tuesday afternoon.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 additional deaths on Tuesday. That brought the total in the state to 137,825, including 6,707 deaths.The update comes as Illinois is set to move into Phase 4 of reopening on Friday.Governor Pritzker's office has released guidelines for Phase 4 reopening.As part of Phase 4, health and fitness centers, museums, zoos, movie theaters can reopen as well as indoor dining at restaurants. Phase 4 also allows for up to 50 people to attend gatherings.The use of facemasks and social distancing remain in effect for Phase 4.