Coronavirus Illinois Live: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on new cases, deaths after unveiling plan to reopen state

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6154078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike's opening remarks from the Illinois COVID-19 update on May 5, 2020.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6154188" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois will move toward reopening with a five-phase, regional approach. Here's what each phase means and how we get to the next one.

READ: GOVERNOR JB PRITZKER'S FULL 'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLAN:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials announced 2,270 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday, including 136 additional deaths. That brings the the state's total COVID-19 cases to 68,232, including 2,974 deaths.Governor JB Pritzker unveiled his five-phase plan to reopen the Illinois economy Tuesday.The announcement came as Illinois saw its largest one-day jump in COVID-19 deaths in the state, with 176 lives lost, bringing the total deaths to 2,838. Health officials announced 2,122 new cases Tuesday, with a total of 65,962 cases.The reopening plan splits Illinois into region: Northeast, North-Central, Central, and South, allowing each to move separately through the phases.Six weeks into the stay-at-home order, we are currently in phase two, with non-essential retail open for pickup and delivery and golf and some other outdoor activities allowed with strict rules.To get to Phase Three, officials say infection rates, hospitalizations and demand for ICU beds must be stable or declining. That would allow manufacturing, offices, retail and services, including hair salons, to reopen. Non-essential gatherings of ten or less would be allowed.Based on current data, state officials say the earliest that a region could move to Phase Three is by May 29, but face coverings and social distancing would still be required."If there are signs that we are headed in the wrong direction, I will make sure to signal the alarm as soon as possible, and we will have to make whatever course correction is necessary," Illinois Director of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.In Phase Four, any region would have to report a continued decline in infection rates and hospitalizations. That would allow restaurants and bars, child care and schools to reopen with safety rules and gatherings of up to 50 would be allowed."If there are signs that we are headed in the wrong direction, I will make sure to signal the alarm as soon as possible, and we will have to make whatever course correction is necessary," Illinois Director of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.Phase Five would mean the economy would fully open, likely after a treatment or vaccine."It brings me no joy to say this," Pritzker said. "Large conventions festivals and other major events will be on hold until we reach Phase 5."Every week that goes by, more Illinois businesses are going bankrupt according to Todd Maisch, the president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. He says the next phase of the governor's plan won't kick in until the end of May, which means more businesses won't survive."We hear it from members all the time that If we can't get back in business and reestablish demand that sustains the business then we may just not make it," Maisch said.The chamber is calling on the governor to modify his plan saying it's too slow."Any business that can meet safety protocols spelled out by the state should be able to re-open tomorrow assuming they can find their employees and bring 'em back," Maisch said.The Illinois Restaurant Association is echoing the concern. Under the governor's plan, restaurants and bars will not be able to re-open to dine in service until June 26 at the earliest."We think June 26tis a long time to not be able to open," said Sam Toia, Illinois Restaurant Association president. "Again sales are down 80 percent here in the state of Illinois that is what the average restaurant is down and it's predicted that 20 to 25 percent of the restaurants will not re-open."Many Illinois businesses want to help write that playbook and are calling on the governor to move his plan along faster."We care about the safety and health of our team members and our customers, but we just wanna make sure that we're at the table and trying to figure out the economic models that will work for restaurants," Toia said.The governor was asked specifically about Lollapalooza, which is set to happen from July 30 to August 2. He would not say if that should be canceled, but some people should watch the data and added if there is an effective treatment, all bets are on."I believe in the people of Illinois, now more than ever, and together we will finish the work that we are in," Pritzker said.The specific benchmarks and metrics for getting to each next phase will be determined by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Officials said that as we move through those phases, there may be a need to tighten or loosen those requirements.