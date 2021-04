Our Chicago: Town hall on impact of climate change and weather on our environment | Watch live

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 station for news, will present a virtual town hall examining the impact of climate change and significant weather events on our environment. ABC 7 CHICAGO meteorologists Cheryl Scott and Larry Mowry will moderate "OUR CHICAGO: Voices of the Community," available on abc7chicago.com, Thursday, April 15, at 2:00 p.m.This town hall precedes an ABC special, "Our America: Climate of Hope," which highlights some of the solutions everyday people are offering, including next-gen social media "eco stars" from around the country. The hourlong special airs Sunday, April 18, at 11 p.m. on ABC 7.Billions of dollars in damages due to climate disasters are at historic highs. The worst wildfire season on record spawning deadly mudslides, extreme cold and ice which crippled Texas and made national headlines are just a few examples of how these weather events have wreaked havoc on the environment. Floods and fire, polluted air and plastic waste all impact the low-income population and communities of color the most, but thankfully, there is hope.Cheryl Scott and Larry Mowry will lead a discussion with local environmental experts to hear their perspective on climate change, the state of local waterways and weather information's impact on agriculture. The panel will take a deep dive into possible solutions exploring how human management can make a difference.- Andrew Pritchard, Nutrien Ag Solutions- Dr. Christy Rollinson, The Morton Arboretum- Dr. Trent Ford, University of Illinois' Prairie Research Institute- Philip Willink, Illinois Natural History SurveyThe virtual town hall was also exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/