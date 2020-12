Our Chicago: Living While Black town hall on COVID-19 vaccine concerns in communities of color, hosted by Cheryl Burton | WATCH LIVE

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7, Chicago's Number One station for news, will present a virtual town hall examining the latest developments in the Covid-19 vaccine, the plan for distribution to high risk communities in Chicago, and efforts to mitigate vaccine safety concerns. ABC 7 Anchor/Reporter Cheryl Burton will moderate this hour-long event, OUR CHICAGO: VOICES OF THE COMMUNITY available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, December 10 at 2:00 PM.Black and Brown communities have suffered the most cases and deaths from the Coronavirus, as they make up the majority of essential workers and often don't have access to quality healthcare services. Cheryl Burton will lead an important discussion on what plans are in place for administering vaccines to the communities at highest risk.She will also examine the reluctance of many in the Black community to take the vaccine based upon longstanding fears resulting from the Tuskegee Experiment and the cell harvesting performed upon Henrietta Lacks. How will the medical and faith community effectively communicate messaging to allay those concerns and encourage getting vaccinated? Also, what are the ethical issues if a company or institution attempts to mandate that employees get the vaccine?Guest panelists confirmed to date:- Dr. Richard Novak, Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UI Health- State Rep. Lamont J. Robinson, Illinois 5th House District- Dr. Suzet McKinney, CEO & Executive Director, Illinois Medical District- Esther Corpuz, CEO, Alivio Medical Center- Dr. Bishop Horace E. Smith, Pastor, Apostolic Faith Church- Dr. Monica Peek, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Chicago MedicineThe virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.