Our Chicago: Town hall celebrates Pride Month | WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 station for news, will celebrate Pride Month on all of its platforms including two special virtual town halls on June 10 and June 24. This week's forum is moderated by ABC 7 Chicago's I-Team Consumer Investigative Reporter, Jason Knowles and will be available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, June 10, at 2:00 p.m.During this forum, Jason Knowles will explore various issues relevant to the LBGTQ+ community with some of Chicago's leaders in the business and non-profit arenas. They'll delve deeper into issues such as legal issues and recent legislation impacting the trans community and the disproportionate impact that the criminal legal system has on this community. Incidences of anti-gay hate and programs provided to help the victims. Whether the lesbian community feels "heard" within the general LGBTQ discourse. Impact of the pandemic on this community. Other topics for discussion are the name change of the historically gay neighborhood known as "Boystown" to "Northalsted, and concerns surrounding current FDA restrictions on blood donations from gay men. And finally, we will learn more about the Legacy Project of Chicago, a non-profit cultural/education charity focused on highlighting and promoting LGBTQ contributions to world history and culture.Guest panelists for this week's town hall include the following:-Mary Morten, Morten Group-LaSaia Wade, Brave Space Alliance-Victor Salvo, Legacy Project Chicago-Diego Cevallos-Garzon, Strong Hands Gym-Avi Rudnick, Chicago House and Transformative Justice Law Project (TJLP)The virtual town hall was also exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.