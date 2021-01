Our Chicago: Voices of the Community town hall on blood donations during COVID pandemic hosted by Hosea Sanders | WATCH LIVE

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7, Chicago's Number One station for news, will present the first virtual town hall installment in the new year, OUR CHICAGO: Voices of the Community. ABC 7's Hosea Sanders, who has been an important voice in ABC 7's annual Great Chicago Blood Drive, now in its 7th year, will moderate this hour-long event available on abc7chicago.com, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.The need for blood donations has never been more urgent, yet with the pandemic, those donations have markedly decreased. ABC 7 Chicago and the American Red Cross of Illinois join forces again to increase awareness on the critical need for blood, especially in Black and Brown communities hardest hit by the Pandemic, and where donations have been significantly lower.Hosea Sanders and a panel of experts will underscore the importance of giving blood and the expanded Chicago/suburban locations available to donors. They will discuss ways the Red Cross is making sure that, by following CDC guidelines and health protocols, people who want to give blood can do so safely. Sanders will address the concerns and challenges of giving blood this year while acknowledging the support of local institutions and companies who are stepping up to help ensure a successful life-saving drive. In addition, two blood donation recipients will share their personal and inspiring stories.Guest panelists confirmed to date:Celena Roldán, Regional Chief Executive Officer, American Red Cross of IllinoisMegan Williams, Director of Business Enterprises, Field MuseumBlood donation recipients' Robin Newsome and Amy BelluominiThe virtual town hall was exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/ ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.