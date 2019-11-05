WATCH LIVE: Buffalo Wild Wings incident: Victims of alleged racism at Naperville restaurant speak out

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The group of African-American customers who were asked to change tables at a Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant will speak out about the incident at a press conference Tuesday.The incident happened at the Buffalo Wild Wings on 75th street in Naperville. According to the victims, back in October, a group of about 15 customers, children and adults of multiple ethnicities, were asked to move to another table because another customer didn't want to sit near black people.After several managers tried to move the group, they left for another restaurant and alerted upper management.One of the members of the group spoke to CNN Monday night:"While we were leaving, on the way out...they immediately thought that we had done something wrong," said Marcus Riley. "They assumed that we were in the wrong because we decided to leave and I had to say to them, 'We're not wrong. What we're doing is we're choosing to spend our money elsewhere because we're not appreciated here.'"Buffalo Wild Wings said they fired a service manager and a shift manager, and banned the customer who made the complaint permanently from every Buffalo Wild Wings location nationwide.In a statement, the company said, "We take this incident very seriously and after conducting a thorough, internal investigation have terminated the employees involved. Further, we have banned the customer who exhibited the inappropriate behavior from all Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars for life. Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind."We have been in direct communication with the group of guests to understand their account of what happened and have offered our deepest apologies for any unacceptable behavior. In addition to a company-wide RESPECT program we launched this fall, Buffalo Wild Wings will conduct sensitivity training throughout our Chicagoland sports bars in response to this incident."