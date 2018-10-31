HALLOWEEN

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest turns out impressive costumes like a towering Bumblebee and a zipline

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">The winner of the costume contest was a ''love seat'' that you can really sit on.</span></div>
LA Blake
NEW YORK CITY --
Every year the audience of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' brings their A-game to the show's Halloween costume contest. This year's entries are no exception.

Contestants often spend weeks or even months on their costumes. The pop culture references were current (like the shredded Banksy artwork), throwback (like Rosey the robot from the Jetsons) and everywhere in between. And some weren't references at all: One man said his funky disco-themed costume came to him in a dream.


Check out some of the most impressive and inventive costumes in the gallery above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhalloweencostumescostumed characterskelly ripaplcb halloweenryan seacrest
HALLOWEEN
Sheriff's office places 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes
91-year-old woman goes trick-or-treating for first time
Animals get Halloween surprises at Brookfield Zoo, Shedd Aquarium
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
More halloween
SOCIETY
91-year-old woman goes trick-or-treating for first time
Oprah to moderate Chicago discussion on Michelle Obama's book tour
Chicago's official Christmas tree selected
Boy with spina bifida to trick-or-treat without crutches
More Society
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke appears in court for first time since conviction
Man maced, robbed inside River North hotel room
'Day care fight club' Teachers cheer as kids beat each other
Mom defends why she abandoned kids, ages 9 and 19 months, on side of road
Brother says couple died in Yosemite fall while taking a selfie
This year's most popular Halloween candy is...
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
91-year-old woman goes trick-or-treating for first time
Show More
Chicago charter school teachers vote to authorize strike
Sheriff's office places 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes
Hit-and-run driver kills homeless woman lying on mattress, police say
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop, driver charged
More News