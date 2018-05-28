SOCIETY

Local coffee shops see opportunity in Starbucks' Tuesday afternoon closure

EMBED </>More Videos

Independent coffee houses in Chicago are trying to use the Starbucks incident as a teachable moment. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Starbucks coffee chain is closing more than 8,000 stores in the afternoon for racial bias training Tuesday. This comes after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location last month.

Independent coffee houses in Chicago are trying to use the Starbucks incident as a teachable moment.

"We've got the ambiance. We don't just sell coffee and tea, we sell an experience and it is based on community, where coffee and community meet," said Sip and Savor Proprietor Trez Van Pugh.

Trez Van Pugh holds court at Sip and Savor in the rapidly gentrifying part of Bronzeville near 43rd and Vincennes.

Students, business people and athletes fill the laid back surroundings -- drinking coffee or not.

"It is a good atmosphere that's laid back, with cool people, all good food, good coffee, it is a good place to just come down and sit and just enjoy yourself," said Chicago Bears rookie John Franklin III.

Sip and Savor is not so much capitalizing on the troubles of Starbucks, which found itself apologizing for the Philadelphia incident last month that led to the arrest of two men for essentially doing nothing, but reminding people how important coffee houses have become. Van Pugh has three locations and is opening a fourth on the South Side.

"Here is an opportunity now where the door is cracked open and for people that are upset or feel disenfranchised want to do something different, I am going to allow them that opportunity for people that wouldn't ordinarily come on 43rd or 53rd would come here and give us an opportunity to serve them and see what we have to offer," Van Pugh said.

Starbucks will close 8,000 company-owned stores nationwide to address implicit bias, promote inclusion and help prevent discrimination in light of Philadelphia.

The CEO of Starbucks has apologized for what happened. And there's sympathy here for the chain.

"Having a coffee house function in a way that does not alienate people particularly based on race and things like that and whether or not you have bought something or not, when they are still driving business into a place, that is something they got to deal with a bit better," said Dwayne Hirsch with Hirsch Network Real Estate.

And for the owner, if there ever is a reason to feel uncomfortable with a customer, he says his staff has been trained to about the bias to employ.

"I want them to have that sense of fairness, that sense of equality that sense of taking the time to treat everyone exactly the same," said Van Pugh.

Even though many Starbucks will be closed, most of the 7,000 licensed stores, such as those operated by major grocery stores, hotels, universities and airports are expected to stay open.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystarbucksrace relationscoffeebusinesssmall businessrestaurantscafesBronzevilleGrand BoulevardChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Thousands of Starbucks stores close early for anti-bias training
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News