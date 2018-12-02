The Sierra Club Wilderness Calendar features breathtaking images of wild places around the United States. The 2019 edition features a local photographer who has dedicated his life to capturing the beauty of nature in the Chicago area.
Mike MacDonald joined ABC7 to talk about how his photos got selected for the calendar.
Visit their website to get your own copy of the Sierra Club wilderness calendar.
For more information about Mike MacDonald and to check out his wilderness photography, visit his website.
