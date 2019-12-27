Former Lurie Children's employee wrongfully accessed patient data, hospital says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is notifying some of its patients about a former employee's access of patients' medical records.
On Nov. 15, the hospital learned that between Sept. 10, 2018 and Sept. 22, 2019, an employee accessed certain patients' medical records without a business reason to do so, Lurie Children's said in a news release Friday.
The employee's access to all patient information was terminated, and an investigation began. Lurie Children's determined the information viewed included certain patients' names, addresses, dates of birth and medical information, such as diagnoses, medications, appointments and procedures.
The employee was not able to see full Social Security numbers, insurance information or financial account information, and Lurie Children's has no reason to suspect there has been any misuse or further release of patient information associated with this incident, hospital officials said.
The employee was fired as a result of the investigation.
"Lurie Children's deeply regrets that this incident occurred," the release said.
The hospital is mailing letters to affected individuals to provide additional information about the incident and steps they can take in response. As a best practice, Lurie Children's recommends those affected review any statements they receive from their healthcare provider. If they see any services not received, they are advised to contact the provider immediately.
"The Hospital has taken steps to prevent a similar occurrence, including retraining its staff regarding appropriate access to patient records," hospital officials said.
The Hospital set up a call center for individuals to ask questions at 844-967-1238, which is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information can also be found at luriechildrens.org/en/notice.
