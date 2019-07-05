Luxury carmaker Lexus hitting water with stunning new yacht

It's called the LY650 and Lexus said the boat ushers in a new era of luxury.
The 65-footer, with a roughly 19-foot beam, is equipped with advanced technology as well as three staterooms and multiple entertainment lounges.
What if Lexus went beyond the road? Meet the all-new Lexus LY 650 Luxury Yacht. The seagoing Lexus flagship from the craftsmen at Marquis Yachts, arriving in late 2019. #LexusLY https://t.co/gEBn5nUcHG pic.twitter.com/B8NuBmRFD0— Lexus (@Lexus) July 1, 2019
Lexus has partnered with Marquis-Larson Boat Group, based in Pulaski, Wisconsin, to build, sell and service the yacht.
The 1,800-horsepower yacht arrives late this year.
Lexus hasn't released a price tag.