Society

Luxury carmaker Lexus hitting water with stunning new yacht

Lexus is going beyond the road with its new sports yacht.

It's called the LY650 and Lexus said the boat ushers in a new era of luxury.

The 65-footer, with a roughly 19-foot beam, is equipped with advanced technology as well as three staterooms and multiple entertainment lounges.



Lexus has partnered with Marquis-Larson Boat Group, based in Pulaski, Wisconsin, to build, sell and service the yacht.

The 1,800-horsepower yacht arrives late this year.

Lexus hasn't released a price tag.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylexusboatsboatingu.s. & worldluxury vehiclesyacht
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 charged with vandalizing 'The Bean' in Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Thousands expected at Navy Pier for 4th of July fireworks
10 shot, 2 fatally in Fourth of July gun violence across Chicago
2 arrested in death of teen fatally shot while trying to sell Xbox in Gary
Trump asks Americans to 'stay true to our cause'
WATCH: Beluga whale calf born at Shedd Aquarium
Show More
CPD out in force for 4th of July weekend
Robbery suspect gets shot in face with own gun at fireworks stand
Fourth of July holds special significance for new U.S. citizens
Blue Bell licker goes viral: Police won't quit until woman arrested
Chicago suburbs celebrate 4th of July with parades, food, fun
More TOP STORIES News