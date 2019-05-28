Society

MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity

MacKenzie Bezos is pledging half her fortune to charity, following in the footsteps of billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

The ex-wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos finalized her divorce in April and reportedly got a stake in the online shopping giant worth over $35 billion.

The Giving Pledge was started in 2010 by 40 of the wealthiest people in the U.S. It involves billionaires pledging more than half of their wealth to charitable causes either while they are alive or in their wills.

"We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand," she wrote in a letter. "In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycharityamazonmoneydivorceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cleanup underway in Dyer, Ind., Sauk Village after tornado touches down
39 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Memorial Day weekend violence
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on The 606 on NW Side
Metra UP-W service disrupted after pedestrian fatally struck near Villa Park
Landlord defends evicting 102-year-old from CA home
Indiana Dunes renamed as newest US national park
Huntley man drowns after boat capsizes in Arlington Heights: police
Show More
Teen mother, infant daughter missing from Cragin
Tuesday marks 1 year since death of CFD diver Juan Bucio
Man dies after being hit by vehicle on I-355
Experienced American climber dies on crowded Mount Everest
Family of 4 killed in crash, including pregnant woman
More TOP STORIES News