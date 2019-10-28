Society

Macy's preparing annual holiday window displays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Macy's on State Street started preparing its annual holiday window displays Monday.

The annual display will be opened Saturday and remain on display through January 5.

And that's not the only Chicago holiday tradition already being prepped for the season.

Macy's crews are also setting up the "Great Tree." The 45-feet tall tree will be on display in the Walnut Room starting Saturday.

Macy's on State Street's 112th Great Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on November 2 at 12 p.m.

For a list of Macy's Holiday Celebrations click here.
