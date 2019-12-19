Society

Macy's security cameras capture couple's engagement in front of iconic holiday windows along State Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One couple had their engagement captured on video without even knowing about it.

The security cameras for the Macy's on State Street in Chicago recorded a couple getting engaged in front of the store's iconic holiday windows earlier this month.

RELATED: Macy's unveils annual holiday window displays, 112th Great Tree on State Street

A man got down on one knee as passersby stopped and cheered on Dec. 7. And it seemed like she said "yes."

The theme for this year's display at the department store, located at 111 N, State St., is Believe in the Wonder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopengagementmacy'swedding proposal
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who killed off-duty Chicago officer sentenced to natural life
Naperville mom warns parents of 'virtual kidnapping' scam
Plainfield man killed in 4-vehicle I-290 crash in Schaumburg
1 dead, 2 injured in senior center shooting
Chicago man walks out of prison after murder conviction vacated
Freight train hits car near downtown Wheaton
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
Show More
South Philadelphia explosion leaves at least one dead
3 teens charged in west suburban carjackings, police say
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
Man fatally shot with 2 children inside home in Harvey
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
More TOP STORIES News