Macy's security cameras capture couple's engagement in front of iconic holiday windows along State Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One couple had their engagement captured on video without even knowing about it.The security cameras for the Macy's on State Street in Chicago recorded a couple getting engaged in front of the store's iconic holiday windows earlier this month.A man got down on one knee as passersby stopped and cheered on Dec. 7. And it seemed like she said "yes."The theme for this year's display at the department store, located at 111 N, State St., is Believe in the Wonder.