Society

Macy's to unveil annual holiday window displays, 112th Great Tree on State Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a sign that the holidays are right around the corner!

Macy's on State Street will unveil its annual holiday windows Saturday.

You can view the annual displays starting at 10 a.m.

Inside the store, another Chicago holiday tradition will take place, the 112th Great Tree Lighting Ceremony will start at 12 p.m.

The 45-feet tall tree will be on display in the Walnut Room.

They tree and displays will remain up through January 5.

For a list of Macy's Holiday Celebrations click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyloopchicagoholiday lightsholidaymacy'schristmas treechristmas
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged in shooting of girl, 7, who was trick-or-treating in Little Village
4, including 2 CPD officers, injured in crash
Feds tracing gun used to shoot 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Chicago gang attack
CPD holding open house for potential new recruits
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, a few flurries early Saturday
4-year-old's Mayor Lori Lightfoot costume goes viral
Judge allows 6 CPS cross country teams to compete in sectionals
Show More
Grandfather left bloodied, bruised following dispute over parking spot
Oak Brook dentist took thousands for dental care, implants; charged for operating without license
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Daughter records father's awkward exit from new Aston Martin
More TOP STORIES News