CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a sign that the holidays are right around the corner!
Macy's on State Street will unveil its annual holiday windows Saturday.
You can view the annual displays starting at 10 a.m.
Inside the store, another Chicago holiday tradition will take place, the 112th Great Tree Lighting Ceremony will start at 12 p.m.
The 45-feet tall tree will be on display in the Walnut Room.
They tree and displays will remain up through January 5.
For a list of Macy's Holiday Celebrations click here.
Macy's to unveil annual holiday window displays, 112th Great Tree on State Street
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News