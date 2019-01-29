Madeline Mitchell, the queen of the 2019 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

Newly crowned St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen Madeline Mitchell stopped by Windy City Live to talk about her new role.
The Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade is holding a raffle this year where the lucky winner will get 2 roundtrip tickets to Dublin courtesy of Aer Lingus and use of a private home in Dingle in County Kerry, Ireland on the ocean for a week.
The winner will be announced during the ABC7 parade broadcast from noon to 2 p.m. March 16.
Purchase tickets at www.chicagostpatricksdayparade.org.
Related Topics:
societyWindy City LIVESt. Patrick's Dayparade
societyWindy City LIVESt. Patrick's Dayparade