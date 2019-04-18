chicago proud

Make-A-Wish fulfills Joliet teen's dream to be in a movie

There was a touch of Hollywood in Joliet Wednesday night, making for a Chicago Proud moment.

People turned out to celebrate Bonaparte Moutima's movie debut.

The 13-year-old suffers from the life-threatening blood disorder Sickle Cell Disease, and his only wish was to be a superhero in a movie.

His medical team at Comer Children's Hospital reached out to Make-A-Wish because they thought he needed the opportunity to take his mind off his health struggles and focus his attention on something fun.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish, Moutima's movie "The Serum" was shown at the Rialto Square Theater. The premiere came complete with with a red carpet and autograph booth.
