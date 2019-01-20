SOCIETY

Man flies across country to attend bachelor party he was accidentally invited to

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accidentally invited to bachelor party flies across the country to attend. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 20, 2019.

It's the bachelor party invitation mistake that ended up with a new friendship.

Two men, both are named Will Novak.

One lives in Arizona, the other in New York.

The party planner, Devan Onello, was running out of time so he sent invitations to his brother's bachelor party ski getaway via email.

But he made a single typo, and ended up sending an invitation to the wrong Will Novak.

Novak, a total stranger to everyone in the group, quickly responded.

"My email was kind of like, 'Hey guys, I live in Arizona, Vermont is a very long way away, I don't know how to ski -- all that said count me in, I'm there, I'm there for my man Angelo, I love Angelo,'" Novak said.

Since it was last minute, Novak needed a little help paying for the trip, so he turned to GoFundMe.

Within hours, he reached his goal to travel to Vermont.

He is there right now enjoying a bachelor's weekend with a group of new friends, including one who shares his name.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbachelorpartymistaken identityArizonaVermont
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
World's oldest man, 113, dies in Japan
PA police department seeks volunteers to get drunk for them
Barber prodigy, 7, turning heads...and cleaning them up, too
Quick-thinking 9-year-old girl saves grandma's life
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Frigid temperatures follow weekend snowstorm
Native American elder taunted by Ky. high schoolers speaks out
CTA service resumes along Red, Yellow lines
Pancake Ice formations along Lake Michigan
Chicago AccuWeather: Dangerously cold Sunday
Democratic lawmakers reject Trump's latest immigration proposal
Prince Philip seen driving without seatbelt 2 days after car accident
World's oldest man, 113, dies in Japan
Show More
Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
Revised Lincoln Yards plan released; Ald. Brian Hopkins says it's 'favorable'
Boo the Pomeranian dies of broken heart, owners say
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
More News