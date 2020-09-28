Society

Man's invention designed to clean shopping carts

TAMPA, Florida -- Shopping carts are one of the most touched items in a supermarket, often leaving its handles covered in bacteria. Now, a man is speaking with national supermarket chains after inventing a device to sanitize the carts.

"There's been a lot of studies that have shown it's almost one of the dirtiest things in a grocery store," Adam Labadie told WFTS.

SEE ALSO: What to look out for when holiday shopping in a pandemic

Since then, he has spent his days working in his garage, making changes and tweaks to his invention, which is something he said would eliminate grocery store wipes with just the touch of a button.

His invention is designed to clean shopping carts and it's known as "The Arch Cart Sanitizer."

"So we'll be sending out demos, free demos to grocers. Some in the northeast and some in south in about three weeks," Labadie said.

He said carts are sanitized using an EPA and FDA approved solution that kills COVID-19. Labadie said he created the product after seeing so much trash while snorkeling and diving, and wants to reduce the wipes we toss out.

SEE ALSO: Pine Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA

The father of two is now talking with several national grocery store chains and can't wait to see his "baby" come to life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridahealthcoronavirusu.s. & worldshoppingcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Feds to ship millions of COVID-19 tests in push to reopen schools
City announces new COVID-19 restrictions, limits
Lawsuit to be filed against IHSA for canceling fall sports due to COVID-19
2020 election: How much do debates matter this year?
Chicago Bears name Nick Foles starting quarterback
Old Republic Steel plant to be redeveloped into industrial park
Chicago weekend violence leaves 51 people shot, 9 dead: police
Show More
CDC releases guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving safely
Stolen car crashes into Michigan Ave. jewelry store: police
White Sox face A's, Cubs host Marlins for MLB wild card round
IL reports 1,709 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 years, NY Times says
More TOP STORIES News