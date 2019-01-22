SOCIETY

Man unexpectedly locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after closing

On Friday night, Jonathan Santos was unexpectedly locked in a 24 Hour Fitness.

SPRING, Texas --
On Friday night, Jonathan Santos was working out at 24 Hour Fitness in Spring when he was unexpectedly locked inside.

Santos says he was in the locker room a few minutes before closing, when he saw an employee doing a final walk through.

That employee acknowledged his presence. However, when he left the locker room he discovered the doors were locked.

He says he was locked inside for 25 minutes then had to call another location for help.
