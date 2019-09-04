Public Works claims couldn't find water meter for months, bills Texas man $4,900

HOUSTON, Texas -- Kenneth Miller said he's been living in the same east Houston home since the '80s. He said he's always on time with his bills, so, when got a $4,900 water bill, he couldn't believe it."I about had a heart attack, you know, I just can't believe it, I can't use that much water in 10 years," Miller said.When he got the bill in the mail, he called Public Works for an explanation. He said they told him they hadn't read the meter in six months because they couldn't find it.Once they came out, they were able to find the meter and said they found it had been running, even if the water in his home wasn't.Public Works said that could be a possible indication of a leak."I don't understand why they didn't call me or come out before the $4,000, I don't understand it," Miller said.He said he's still on the hook for at least half of it, but still he said he can't pay it with now recurring medical bills."I don't know what to do," Miller said.The local ABC station reached out to Public Works, who said customers have options. In Miller's case, they said he could fill out a, or call and speak with Customer Account Services.Miller hopes his situation gets resolved. Public Works said they're looking into this.