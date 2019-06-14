feel good

Meet the man who traveled to all 50 states to mow lawns for veterans

A 29-year-old man who traveled to every state to mow lawns for free for veterans said he hopes to "encourage others to get others to get out there and help out, especially the veterans."

Rodney Smith Jr., of Huntsville, Alabama, finished off his most recent nationwide tour on Thursday in Hawaii. He told "Good Morning America" that it all started five years ago when he saw an elderly man trying to mow his lawn.

"It looked like he was struggling, so I pulled over and helped him," he said. "That's when I got my goal to mow lawns for free for the elderly, single moms and veterans."



He then made it his mission to help others, starting the 50 Lawn Challenge to encourage people to help others in their community.

The challenge went viral in 2017 and how has 400 kids participating nationwide.

On his most recent tour of the country, Smith dedicated his time specifically to helping veterans.

"I've come across so many veterans that are struggling to get their lawn mowed," he told ABC News. "If they served for our country, we should step up for them."

"This is the least we can do," he added. "This is the last thing they need to worry about."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyact of kindnessveteransacts of kindnessu.s. & worldvolunteerismfeel goodcharities
FEEL GOOD
Boy with Down Syndrome shares sweet moment with Donald Duck
Girl with rare disease invents teddy bears that hide IV bags
WWII veteran graduates from Tilden High School at age 94
Austin officer helps hungry family with cart full of groceries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Boy, 16, trying to sell Xbox fatally shot in front of dad in Gary
Walgreens shooting victim ID'd, police in contact with man involved in shooting
'Shark Tank' star's brother died in the Dominican Republic
Video from 2nd FBI interview played at Brendt Christensen trial
Sources: Child stabbed by mom in April collapses at school, dies
Naperville's School of Performing Arts suddenly closes
Show More
Alligator spotted with knife lodged in skull near Texas lake
Bodycam footage released of Wisconsin shooting that left firefighter, suspect dead
Washington woman attacked, robbed in front her home
Robin Williams' grandson named after him
Lightfoot weighs in on 1st presidential debate with Tweet
More TOP STORIES News