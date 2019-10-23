Society

Tennessee man grows 910-pound pumpkin, turns it into boat

CLEVELAND, Tenn. -- A farmer in Cleveland, Tenn. grew a 910-pound pumpkin. Instead of turning it into a huge pumpkin pie or a massive jack-o-lantern, Justin Ownby hollowed it out and turned it into a boat.

Then Ownby put the boat in a local watering hole and his wife recorded video of him paddling in the pumpkin.

RELATED: Man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights

Ownby says he got the seed for the massive pumpkin from last year's record-breaking pumpkin grown Tennessee. That gourd weighed in at more than 1,700 pounds.

The farmer says he hopes to grow a pumpkin that breaks the 1,000-pound mark next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyboatsfunny videohalloweenfallviral videoboatingu.s. & worldfun stuffpumpkinviral
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot delivers budget address as city faces $838M deficit
Teachers strike march in Chicago as mayor gives budget address
Cubs to hire David Ross as next manager: ESPN
Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest celebrates 10 years of jack-o'-lantern walls
Family says Burr Oak Cemetery 'disrupted' relative's gravesite
Hackers can crack passwords thought to be strong, access accounts
Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib
Show More
3 charged in Jefferson Park carjacking; 2 kids were in backseat
Chicago named Rattiest City: Orkin
News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories
Teen found dead near Penn State campus, fraternity suspended
Macy's national holiday hiring event Thursday
More TOP STORIES News