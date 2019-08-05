Society

Man who tossed $23K in recycling bin reunites with life savings

A man who accidentally tossed the money into the recycling bin reunited with his life savings Saturday, Aug. 3 after a worker at the recycling facility in California spotted it.

EUREKA, Calif. -- A man who accidentally tossed $23,000 into the recycling bin reunited with his life savings Saturday after a worker at a recycling facility in Northern California spotted a shoebox stuffed with money.

When the man from Ashland, Oregon, realized his mistake on Thursday, the recycling bin had already been emptied into a truck bound for the Recology sorting facility in Humboldt County.

The facility's general manager told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat most of the recyclables from the truck had been sorted by the time the man contacted Recology. Workers were nonetheless told to be on the lookout for the box, the Associated Press reported.

Someone spotted the box down the sorting line Friday and recovered all but $320. The money somehow stayed in the box during the 200-mile trip to the facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrecyclingtrashmoney
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Violent weekend leaves 47 shot, 4 killed, Mt. Sinai closes ER
Man dies after being transported from Lollapalooza
7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on West Side
Edens Expressway NB lanes reopen after fatal multi-car crash
Show More
Robbers pretend to ask for lighter or sell cigarettes on CTA property: police
Chicago man killed behind Indiana apartment: authorities
Better Business Bureau: Beware of back-to-school scams
Chicago Park District to open registration for fall programs
Woman, 47, critically hurt after hit-and-run in Humboldt Park
More TOP STORIES News