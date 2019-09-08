Marca Bristo, longtime disability rights activist, dead at 66

Bristo founded and built Access Living, a non-profit that advocates for legislation and policies that ensure fair housing, accessible transporation and other resources for people with disabilities.
A diving accident left Bristo paralyzed from the chest down at the age of 23.
Bristo stepped down as CEO of Access Living in August.
Saddened to hear of the passing of Marca Bristo, a fierce advocate for disability rights who changed lives through the nationally-recognized nonprofit she founded, @accessliving. Her leadership will be missed. Keeping her family in my prayers during this difficult time. https://t.co/L4vdHn2ovP— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) September 8, 2019
Bristro was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. She was 66.
Bristro's funeral will be private and for family only, and a public memorial is being planned, said Access Living's Acting CEO Daisy Feidt.