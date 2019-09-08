Society

Marca Bristo, longtime disability rights activist, dead at 66

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Marca Bristo, internationally renowned disability rights leader, died Sunday morning from cancer.

Bristo founded and built Access Living, a non-profit that advocates for legislation and policies that ensure fair housing, accessible transporation and other resources for people with disabilities.

A diving accident left Bristo paralyzed from the chest down at the age of 23.

Bristo stepped down as CEO of Access Living in August.



Bristro was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. She was 66.

Bristro's funeral will be private and for family only, and a public memorial is being planned, said Access Living's Acting CEO Daisy Feidt.
