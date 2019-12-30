marijuana

Marijuana arrests plummet in Illinois' 5 largest suburbs

AURORA, Ill. -- Marijuana arrests dropped significantly in Chicago's largest suburbs, a change many say is caused by decriminalization and a change of attitude toward the drug.

Arrests for marijuana-related crimes plummeted by a range of 63% and roughly 80% from 2015 to 2018 in the five largest suburbs - Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Joliet and Waukegan.

The Aurora Beacon-News reports that a major reason for the decline in arrests is a 2016 change in state law that moved to issue citations instead of arrests for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Illinois Police Chiefs Association president Steven Stelter says Illinois' overall mindset has changed toward the drug.

RELATED: Will your city or town sell marijuana?

Marijuana will become legal in most Illinois cities starting January, 1, 2020.

See the rules laid out by CPD about where Chicago residents will and won't be allowed to smoke and purchase marijuana come Wednesday.

WLS contributed to this report.
