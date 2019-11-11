marijuana

Marijuana use rising among college students, ditching tobacco: Study

College students are putting down cigarettes and picking up joints.

A study published in the American Academy of Pediatrics journal found marijuana usage is growing among young adults. Researchers looked at data from 2002-2016 to identify trends in smoking. They found that marijuana increased in popularity among college students aged 18-22 by nearly eight percent.

By 2016, about 40 percent of young adults admitted to using the drug within the past year. The study did not specify how those respondents were consuming marijuana.

The research found that students weren't just more likely to use marijuana - they were ditching tobacco in favor of pot, according to CNN.

