Martin Luther King Jr Day: Rainbow PUSH Scholarship Breakfast honors Dr. King's legacy

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was honored Monday and one of the largest events in Chicago is the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's 30th Annual Scholarship Breakfast.

The event not only celebrated Dr. King but also raises money for scholarships. It brought together leaders from across the city and state.

This year the breakfast highlighted four key aspects of Dr. King's legacy: educational equity, poverty and criminal justice reform and voting rights.

"Education cannot end with what we know, it must also include knowing who we are," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "As Dr. King said, intelligence alone is not sufficient. It must include character."

Awards were given for service and mentoring and funds were raised to continue the tradition of providing scholarships for students who need it most.

The keynote speaker for the event was Rabbi Samuel N. Gordon, who heads the progressive Congregation Sukkat Shalom in Willmette.
