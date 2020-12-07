Mayor Lori Lightfoot launches 'Together We Heal' racial healing initiative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is announcing a new campaign aimed at racial healing across Chicago.
"Together We Heal," is a new initiative from the mayor and the Office of Racial Equity and Justice.
The initiative challenges Chicagoans to have candid conversations and other activities.
The challenge runs from now until the end of January, when there will be a virtual healing summit to "reflect on progress made and build a path forward together, as a city," the mayor's office said.
Residents can share their experiences at www.chi.gov/togetherweheal. There will also be a "Healing Map" showing reported events across the city.
