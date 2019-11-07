Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce additional $1 million in cultural grant funding

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce Thursday $1 million funding boost for the arts here in the city.
The additional cultural grant funding will benefit individual artists and art organizations across Chicago. At Least half of the money is being reserved for projects specific to the South and West Sides.
The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Cultural Grants Program budget will now go from $1.7 million to $2.7 million.
The new funding will allow for the renamed Neighborhood Access Program, which will offer grants up to $50,000 for arts projects in under-resourced neighborhoods. There will also be an additional $110,000 for the Individual Artists Program, $140,000 for the City Arts Program and $100,000 for arts education and covering production costs for DCASE's ArtsSpace public programming grantees.
For more information and to apply, visit chicagoculturalgrants.org.
