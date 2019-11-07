Society

Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce additional $1 million in cultural grant funding

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce Thursday $1 million funding boost for the arts here in the city.

The additional cultural grant funding will benefit individual artists and art organizations across Chicago. At Least half of the money is being reserved for projects specific to the South and West Sides.

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Cultural Grants Program budget will now go from $1.7 million to $2.7 million.

The new funding will allow for the renamed Neighborhood Access Program, which will offer grants up to $50,000 for arts projects in under-resourced neighborhoods. There will also be an additional $110,000 for the Individual Artists Program, $140,000 for the City Arts Program and $100,000 for arts education and covering production costs for DCASE's ArtsSpace public programming grantees.

For more information and to apply, visit chicagoculturalgrants.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopart
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daycare provider fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Asylum seekers at Mexico border crossing face return to cartel country
North suburban Grayslake teachers to strike Thursday
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, cold Thursday
Catholic school on NW Side faces apparent shutdown threat
As mayor preps for police supt. search, interim top cop coming
Show More
Man fires shots into South Side club after being denied entry, 2 injured
Escaped N.C.13-year-old double-murder suspect found
Victim of alleged racism at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings says company fails to understand impact
City launches new dashboard for affordable housing data
Little Village's beloved paleta vendor dies
More TOP STORIES News