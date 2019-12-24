Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil first royal family Christmas card with baby Archie

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust unveiled the family's first Christmas card on twitter, with baby Archie front and center and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind him.
Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl— The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019
The card reads, 'Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year."
It's signed, "From our family to yours."
Archie was born in May.
He is Harry and Meghan's first child.