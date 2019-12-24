Society

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil first royal family Christmas card with baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their son, are ready for the holidays: they released their first royal family Christmas card Monday.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust unveiled the family's first Christmas card on twitter, with baby Archie front and center and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind him.



The card reads, 'Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year."

It's signed, "From our family to yours."

Archie was born in May.

He is Harry and Meghan's first child.
