WINDY CITY LIVE

Mercy Home March for Kids collecting donations in March

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Rancic of RPM Italian and RPM Steak discusses Mercy Home fundraisers that are coming in March. (WLS)

Entrepreneur, author and philanthropist Bill Rancic stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to spread awareness about Mercy Home's March for Kids campaign.

The campaign kicked off earlier this month and empowers the public to help end the cycle of child abuse and neglect.

Rancic teamed up with Mercy's Home and is offering two drink specials at RPM Italian and RPM Steak in Chicago.

At RPM Italian, $1 from every Spritz & Giggles drink sold in March will benefit Mercy Home's March for Kids campaign.

At RPM Steak, $1 from every Old Fashioned sold in March will be donated to the cause.

Mercy's Home volunteers will hit the streets throughout the month to collect donations at events such as the South Side Irish Parade on March 11 and Chicago's St. Patrick Day Parade on the 17th.

Volunteers will also be in the Loop on March 16 and will participate in various drives at businesses, churches, and schools in the surrounding area.

To donate or get more information, visit Mercy Home here.

For more information about RPM Italian or RPM Steak, please visit their websites at http://rpmrestaurants.com/rpmitalian/chicago/ and http://rpmrestaurants.com/rpmsteak/chicago/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychild abusechild neglectcharitiesWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
More Windy City LIVE
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News