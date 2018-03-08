Mercy Home March for Kids collecting donations in March

Entrepreneur, author and philanthropist Bill Rancic stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to spread awareness about Mercy Home's March for Kids campaign.
The campaign kicked off earlier this month and empowers the public to help end the cycle of child abuse and neglect.
Rancic teamed up with Mercy's Home and is offering two drink specials at RPM Italian and RPM Steak in Chicago.
At RPM Italian, $1 from every Spritz & Giggles drink sold in March will benefit Mercy Home's March for Kids campaign.
At RPM Steak, $1 from every Old Fashioned sold in March will be donated to the cause.
Mercy's Home volunteers will hit the streets throughout the month to collect donations at events such as the South Side Irish Parade on March 11 and Chicago's St. Patrick Day Parade on the 17th.
Volunteers will also be in the Loop on March 16 and will participate in various drives at businesses, churches, and schools in the surrounding area.
To donate or get more information, visit Mercy Home here.
For more information about RPM Italian or RPM Steak, please visit their websites at http://rpmrestaurants.com/rpmitalian/chicago/ and http://rpmrestaurants.com/rpmsteak/chicago/
Related Topics:
societychild abusechild neglectcharitiesWindy City LIVE
societychild abusechild neglectcharitiesWindy City LIVE