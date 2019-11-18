Jingle all the way downtown on Metra for the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jingle all the way downtown on the Metra to kick off the holiday season.
Metra will add trains and expand seating capacity on Saturday, November 23, so you can easily get downtown for the BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.
The festival offers two days of free holiday fun on Nov. 22 and 23. Join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse for the tree-lighting parade down North Michigan Ave. and fireworks show over the Chicago River.
Metra's $10 Weekend Pass offers unlimited rides on all lines Saturday and Sunday. With Family Fares, up to three kids 11 and under can ride free with each adult. Metra Monthly Pass holders can use their pass for unlimited rides throughout the Metra system on weekends. Train tickets can be purchased on the Ventra app.
The festival is within walking distance of the following Metra stations: Chicago Union Station, Ogilvie Transportation Center, LaSalle Street Station, Millennium Station and Van Buren Street Station.
Schedules for additional services can be found at metrarail.com.
